Seattle-based Zulily holds ‘going-out-of-business sale’ amid reports of mass job cuts

SEATTLE — Days after reports of Zulily slashing hundreds of workers, it appears as though the company may be on its last legs.

Last Friday, Washington’s Employment Security Department reported that Zulily would be eliminating nearly 300 jobs at its Seattle offices, effective February of 2024. A day later, the FAQ on the company’s website included a message stating that “all sales are final during Zulily’s going-out-of-business sale.”

Although that message has since been removed, a similarly ominous banner is still positioned at the top of their website, reading, “FINAL SALE. All items must go.”

Zulily has been a fixture since it first launched in 2010, expanding well past its Seattle roots to become a global online retailer for young mothers.

But in recent years, it’s been tough going for the company. Prior to the most recent announcement of layoffs, Zulily announced plans to eliminate a handful of corporate positions, citing declining revenue.

A couple months later, the company put its Belltown offices on the rental market.

