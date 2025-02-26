Seattle-based Expedia confirms more layoffs despite profitable 2024

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

While the specific number of employees has yet to be revealed, Expedia Group has confirmed that it is going to lay off more workers.

The Seattle-based travel giant cited cutting costs as the reason for this decision. Expedia Group includes brands such as vrbo, Orbitz, Hotwire, Trivago and Hotels.com in addition to Expedia.com.

“To ensure the best traveler experience, we must continually adapt to the evolving needs of our industry and travelers,” a company spokesperson told GeekWire in a prepared statement. “This requires difficult but necessary decisions such as refining our marketing strategies, improving efficiencies, and reallocating resources to areas with the greatest business impact to drive customer engagement.”

Expedia’s layoffs come after successful year

Despite Expedia having an approximate 10% revenue growth last quarter and an adjusted net income that increased 30% year-over-year — both figures beating analyst expectations — the company is condensing its workforce down from 16,500 employees. The company’s stock is up nearly 50% over the past 12 months, according to GeekWire.

“We were disciplined in our cost management in 2024, and that allowed us to expand profit margins while reinvesting in strategic areas,” Expedia CEO Ariane Gorin said. “We believe we still have room to deliver further efficiencies across our variable costs and fixed cost base to expand our margins even further.”

Expedia cut 1,500 jobs last year.

