Seattle-area Father’s Day activities: Festivals, flights, sports, and more!

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

As summer hits its stride, there is more and more to do each weekend, especially with Father’s Day coming up! There are several Seattle Father’s Day activities to choose from.

There are a variety of street fairs and festivals this weekend throughout the region.

On Saturday, you can find the Beacon Arts Street Fair happening in Beacon Hill. There is also the Georgetown Carnival, which includes classic carnival fun and acrobats. In Burien, there is the Strawberry Festival. In Edmonds, all weekend long, there is the Edmonds Arts Festival, which, according to Everout, attracts artists from all over the nation. Maple Valley has Maple Valley Days, where there will be a parade, and there will be a car show as part of the Meeker Days Festival in Puyallup. All of these events will have a variety of activities for you and the kids, as well as vendors to enjoy a bite to eat or grab a gift for Dad.

More Seattle Father’s Day activities

Get into the flow of summer at Flow Fest Seattle, where there will be over 40 workshops in yoga, dance, circus, and flow arts, including the community Fire Jam—where fire spinners of all skill levels will be able to practice in a supervised environment. Registration to participate in the fire spinning has closed, but you are invited to watch the performances from a safe distance, and there will be LED props to get in on the fun outside the ring of fire. Flow Fest Seattle runs throughout the weekend at Volunteer and Woodland Park. More details can be found right here.

You can catch one of my favorite movies and enjoy, not only a Q&A with some of the stars of the film—including Napoleon Dynamite himself, Jon Heder—but there will also be improv and lots of audience participation. This is going down at the Pantages Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Get details right here.

Also in Tacoma this weekend, it’s time to get gritty for the fourth annual Grit City Brewfest. There will be over 20 beers and ciders to enjoy, and of course, live music and food. Plus, get Dad out on the dance floor during the post-brewfest dance party. This is going down at the Spanish Ballroom in Tacoma on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

Take to the skies with Dad at the Museum of Flight, where dads can get in for free on Father’s Day, as long as they are accompanied by their child. To see what exhibits there are and get details about the museum before you go, check out their website.

If your dad is a sports fan, especially a soccer fan, it is a big weekend. The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off, and the Sounders are taking the pitch, alongside other big names in the world of soccer.

There will be six FIFA Club World Cup Matches held at Lumen Field this weekend and next, with the Sounders kicking things off on Sunday with a match against the Brazilian club Botafogo at 7 p.m. The Mariners will try to bounce back and get back above .500 with a weekend series against the Guardians, and both Salmon Bay FC and Ballard FC have home matches this weekend.

Hope you all enjoy spending time with the dads in your life, and if you have cool summer plans, let me know atpaulh@kiroradio.com.

