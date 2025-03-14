Seattle Aquarium’s beloved harbor seal ‘Barney’ dies at 39-years-old

SEATTLE — The harbor seal known as Barney, loved by visitors at the Seattle Aquarium, died on Friday morning.

He was 39-years-old and one of the oldest known harbor seals in human care, according to the Seattle Aquarium. They say he was roughly the equivalent of a 100-year-old human.

“We know that many in the community will join the Aquarium’s staff and volunteers in mourning this loss. Barney will be remembered and missed,” Aquarium President and CEO Bob Davidson said.

The veterinary care team at the aquarium was monitoring his quality of life for years but after a recent decline in his health, they said they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him.

Barney was the first harbor seal born at the aquarium in 1985 and was beloved by visitors and staff for nearly 40 years, the aquarium said in a release.

Supervisor of Birds and Mammals Mariko Bushcamp said she worked with Barney for more than a decade.

“You’ll leave a big hole - but thank you for all the memories, Barn,” Bushcamp said.

©2025 Cox Media Group