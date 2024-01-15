Seattle Aquarium shares otterly adorable pics

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium shared some cute baby pictures after their otter Sekiu turned 12.

In honor of her 12th birthday today, we proudly present: baby Sekiu pics 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zVd6eJmjui — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 14, 2024

“Sekiu was born at the Seattle Aquarium in 2012 and was the last sea otter born in a zoological facility in the U.S.,” said the Seattle Aquarium. “AZA-accredited institutions now prioritize keeping space available for sea otters that were rescued, rehabilitated, and subsequently deemed non-releasable.”

According to the National Wildlife Federation, otters can live eight to nine years in the wild but have lived up to 21 years in captivity.

The NWF said North American river otters were hunted and trapped for their fur in the 19th and 20th centuries and are still hunted in some places.

“However habitat destruction and water pollution still puts these animals at great risk, especially because they are so specialized,” said NWF.

Conservation efforts have helped the species escape extinction.

