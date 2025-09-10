Seattle Aquarium mourns death of PG, 40-year-old pigeon guillemot

The Seattle Aquarium announced the death of PG, a longtime resident pigeon guillemot who lived nearly 40 years under the facility’s care.

Aquarium officials said PG’s care team made the decision this week to euthanize her after her arthritis worsened quickly and treatments no longer improved her condition.

Staff said the joint pain had begun to seriously affect her quality of life.

PG, short for “Pigeon Guillemot,” was born in early 1986. She arrived at the Seattle Aquarium that August from a rehabilitation center after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife determined she could not survive in the wild.

Although she became a favorite among visitors over the years, PG spent her last four years primarily behind the scenes.

Aquarium staff said this decision reflected both her health needs and the preferences she showed as she aged.

She lived well beyond the average lifespan of her species, which typically ranges between 15 and 20 years in the wild.

Aquarium staff described her longevity as a reflection of decades of dedicated care by the Birds & Mammals and Veterinary teams.

Over the years, PG developed a reputation for her spirited personality.

Staff said she greeted them with loud chirps when food arrived, and she especially loved herring fillets, sand eels and krill.

Her caretakers often noted her habit of picking vitamins out of her meals, a detail that brought humor to her routine. She also rested on towel “thrones” arranged for her comfort.

“For those who knew and cared for her, this sweet little bird was always held in great affection,” the Aquarium said in its statement. “She will be greatly missed.”

