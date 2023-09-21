Local

Seattle Aquarium brings Animal Crossing critters to life as it teaches conservation

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Aquarium partners with Nintendo's Animal Crossing (Seattle Aquarium)

The Seattle Aquarium is partnering with Nintendo to bring Animal Crossing critters to life.

Starting October 7, you can enjoy characters from the Nintendo Switch ‘New Horizons’ game while learning about marine conservation, said the Seattle Aquarium in a news release on Wednesday.

Attendees will see harbor seals, sea otters, octopuses, hundreds of species of fish, and more. The aquarium said this is the first time an experience like this will be available in North America.

The exhibit will also have Animal Crossing themed photo opportunities, creature descriptions from the game, standees of characters throughout the aquarium, and a bingo scavenger hunt via smartphone.

The aquarium is open to all guests daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets online at SeattleAquarium.org.

The aquarium is partnering with Nintendo until December 31 and said more themed activities will be coming soon. Follow the Seattle Aquarium’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and/or website for updates.

