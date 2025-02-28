Seattle apartment fire displaces one, linked to overheated power strip

An early Friday morning fire damaged a three-story apartment building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, drawing more than 70 firefighters to battle the flames, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At 4:34 a.m., 911 calls reported a fire in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit.

The fire spread to an apartment on the third floor, prompting officials to escalate the response to a two-alarm fire due to its size and the risk to nearby buildings.

Firefighters initially attacked the flames from outside before moving inside to fully extinguish the fire.

The blaze was contained to the two affected units, preventing further damage to the building’s remaining seven apartments.

All residents safely evacuated the building on their own, and no injuries were reported.

However, one occupant was displaced and received assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators later determined the fire was accidental, likely caused by an overheated electrical power strip that ignited nearby combustible materials.

The cause remains under review.





