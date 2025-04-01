SeaTac inmate who smuggled balloons of fentanyl, heroin inside his body sentenced

SEATAC, Wash. — An inmate accused of smuggling drugs inside his body to give to other inmates at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac had four years tacked on to his sentence.

A 37-year-old Tacoma man was sentenced to 52 months for providing drug contraband “within a federal prison and 28 supervised release violations,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

David McKean was found guilty of smuggling balloons of fentanyl and heroin into the detention center. The balloons were smuggled inside of his body, and he distributed those drugs to other inmates in his unit.

Two of those inmates who received drugs from McKean suffered near-fatal fentanyl poisonings.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John H. Chun labeled McKean’s conduct “a serious offense,” and noted that it is “critical that deadly drugs be kept out of penal institutions.”

McKean was also facing supervised release violations that arose during his supervision for a prior federal conviction.





