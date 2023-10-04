SeaTac announces increase to minimum wage starting in 2024

SEA-TAC, Wash. — The City of SeaTac has announced its annual adjustments to the City’s minimum wage.

The minimum wage will be raised to $19.71 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024.

This change comes after Washington announced it will be increasing the minimum wage to $16.28 per hour at the state level.

That will take effect in 2024.

Each SeaTac hospitality and transportation employer must now inform its workers and make the necessary payroll adjustments by Jan. 1.

Tips, gratuities, service charges, and commissions will not be included in the minimum wage increase.

