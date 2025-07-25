Search underway in Skyway for driver who hit, killed someone

SKYWAY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who hit and killed someone in Skyway.

Someone called 911 Thursday around 10:30 p.m. and said someone was pinned under a car outside their home.

When law enforcement arrived on 6th Avenue South, the driver was gone.

The fire department tried to revive the person, but they died from their injuries.

The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 News that the driver also hit several cars parked in the driveway.

The case is now under investigation by the department’s Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit.

