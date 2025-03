SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing in Spanaway.

Deputies say 44-year-old Andrea Simmons has epilepsy and a mental disability and may need help getting home.

She was last seen leaving her house on 230th Street Court East.

Deputies say she was wearing a pink hat, a green sweatshirt and black pants.

If you know where she is or have seen her, call 911.





