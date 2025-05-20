Search underway for missing senior from Pacific, WA

PACIFIC, Wash. — Have you seen Rita Cossio? The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

The 88-year-old went missing from Pacific on May 17 around 8 p.m. Troopers say someone contacted her in Clark County the next day around 10:45 p.m., but she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She may be in the Cougar area, in unincorporated Cowlitz County.

Troopers say she won’t be able to get home without help.

Cossio drives an orange 2007 Kia Spectra. Her license plate number is ASL0630.

She is about 5’4” with gray hair and green eyes.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

Silver Alert - Cossio - Pacific/King County, WA pic.twitter.com/YyDnfOIEYH — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 20, 2025

