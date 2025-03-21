Search underway for missing Federal Way man with dementia

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol and the Federal Way Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who wandered away from his care facility and hasn’t been seen since.

His name is Paul De Vorce and he is 69 years old.

He was last seen on March 20 around 9 p.m. leaving his care facility on South 309th Street in Federal Way.

Troopers say he has dementia and may have difficulty finding his way back.

He was last seen wearing a gray Seahawks beanie and jersey, black sweatpants, and white shoes and was carrying a black duffel bag.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is, they’re asked to call 911.













©2025 Cox Media Group