Search underway for man accused of murder in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Longview Police Department is asking for your help finding 51-year-old Alexander Lee Rogers.

They believe he murdered 64-year-old Dawn Peters and tried to kill 73-year-old Andrew Peters.

The two were found stabbed at a home on Terumi Lane on August 5, around noon.

Andrew Peters was flown to a hospital in critical condition. At last check, he’s stable and is recovering.

The department shared pictures from a bodycam recording of Rogers, hoping someone might recognize him and know where he is. The images were from an unrelated interaction that officers had with Rogers earlier in the morning of August 5 at a Fred Meyer.

He may be associated with a partially spray-painted black BMW, possibly bearing Washington license plate BNU8712.

He is believed to still be in the Clark or Cowlitz County area.

Police say Rogers is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, call 911 right away.

