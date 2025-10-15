Search underway for driver who hit, killed pedestrian on SR 7

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help in identifying a driver and the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened late Friday night, October 10.

Between 11 p.m. and midnight, a man was hit while crossing State Route 7 near B Street East.

Deputies say the driver didn’t stop or call 911.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died.

“WSP Detectives are actively investigating this tragic incident and urge any witnesses who have information about the vehicle or suspect to come forward,” the department shared on Wednesday.

Contact Detective Tessa Schahfer via email at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (253) 538-3172 if you have any leads that could help with this investigation.

