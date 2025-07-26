Search for Travis Decker being scaled back

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The search for triple-homicide suspect Travis Decker has been scaled back due to a decline in new leads, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

However, the criminal investigation remains active.

Decker is accused of killing his young daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia.

Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement and search and rescue teams in the wilderness areas near Blewett Pass, between Chelan and Kittitas counties, Decker has not been found. There is currently no evidence confirming whether Decker is alive or deceased, according to a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Law enforcement conducts extensive search for Travis Decker

Search operations have included swift water teams, multiple K-9 units trained in tracking and human remains detection, aerial support, and ground personnel. The most recent search focused on the area north of Mineral Springs campground, but investigators say the evidence found there was inconclusive.

Bear hunting season starts in August, and the sheriff’s office urges people to stay alert and report anything suspicious. They ask people to take photos if it is safe.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest, the post said.

Decker is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should not approach him, authorities said. Call 911 immediately.

You can also submit tips to the U.S. Marshal’s Service by calling 1-800-336-0102 or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

