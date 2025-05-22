Search teams, drone with infrared camera find 70-year-old woman in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in Kitsap County found a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was visiting her son’s job site in Silverdale near Levin Road and Northwest Mountain View Road when she walked to a clearing to view the sunset, but a few moments later, her son couldn’t find her, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Search and rescue teams were sent out at around 9 p.m. along with a K-9 deputy and a drone equipped with an infrared camera, police say.

After searching in a heavily wooded area, teams found the woman who said she lost her way while walking into the woods thinking she was heading toward a road, the post said.

The sheriff’s office said she walked out on her own and was treated by medics before being reunited with her family.

