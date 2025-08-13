Search suspended for 79-year-old missing kayaker off WA coast

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 79-year-old kayaker who was last seen off the Washington coast on Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River got a report at 6 p.m. for an overdue kayaker who had not been seen by her husband for the past hour after they got separated due to weather in the vicinity of Oyhut Bay.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Coast Guard found an overturned kayak matching the description of the one belonging to the missing woman.

However, the woman was not found with the kayak.

Coast Guard crews searched until 11:30 p.m. Multiple agencies, including Grays Harbor Fire and Police Department, Grays Harbor County Sheriff, Ocean Shores Police, and Washington State Parks, assisted with the search.

Crews began searching again on Tuesday at first light, but there were still no signs of her throughout the day.

The search was suspended on Tuesday.

“Suspending a search is never a decision we make lightly,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jacquilne Hunnicutt, search and rescue mission coordinator. “We work methodically with our partners, using every available resource, until all reasonable chances of rescue have been exhausted. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

