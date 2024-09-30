Search parties from multiple counties assist with search for man with dementia in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help in finding Redmond resident William “Charlie” Martin, an 88-year-old man with dementia who left his home on September 24.

Deputies and volunteers have focused their search efforts on the Colockum area northeast of Ellensburg where his car was found.

Now search teams from Chelan, Pierce, Yakima, Snohomish and King Counties have joined the search.

Search teams are using dogs, drones, off-road vehicles and other equipment to find William.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the search area includes a popular hunting area and is asking hunters with any cameras in the search area to check for signs of William.

If anyone has seen or contacted Mr. Martin in the last 3 days please call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and provide your information for Search and Rescue Deputy Ellis Nale.

Search area in Colockum near Ellensburg (Kittitas County Sheriff's Office)

©2024 Cox Media Group