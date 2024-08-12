Search is on for masked suspects in White Center shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for two masked suspects for allegedly shooting a 23-year-old man multiple times in the city’s White Center neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened off 15th Avenue Southwest and the two shooters opened fire from across the street from a sidewalk outside Walgreens.

Witnesses and police said the 23-year-old was on the sidewalk with wounds to the lower back and leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, but non-life threatening.

KIRO 7 spoke with a woman, who wants to remain anonymous, who saw the shooting go down.

“And I started hearing what I thought was fireworks but I heard was bam. Bam. Bam. Over and over,” the woman said.

Police found at least 17 shell casings during the early stages of the investigation.

The woman who saw the shooting go down rushed to the man’s aid right after the two suspects took off. She said she started yelling for help and that someone call 911.

“The boy is laying there on his side bleeding, clearly. Bleeding out of his back,” she said.

She claims to have rushed inside the gas station and asked the clerk for paper towels to help the victim. She said once she returned outside, she started putting pressure on the victim’s back to stop the bleeding.

“I put my gloves on. I have no medical training. Nothing. This is crazy,” she said.

“He’s like ‘Am I going to be paralyzed? Am I going to die?’ I’m like no you’re fine. Just keep talking. Don’t move,” she said.

Seattle Police are still looking for the two suspects they believe could be in their teens or early 20s.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are typically assigned to these cases.

