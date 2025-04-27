Local

Seahawks wrap up NFL draft with 7 picks on final day

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Seattle Seahawks selected seven new players in rounds 5-7 on the final day of the NFL draft. On Saturday, the Hawks picked up the following players:

Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame - Round 5, Pick 30 (166)

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State - Round 5 Pick 30 (166)

Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama - Round 5, Pick 39 (175)

Bryce Cabeldue, G, Kansas - Round 6, Pick 16 (192)

Damien Martinez, RB, Miami - Round 7, Pick 7 (223)

Mason Richman, OT, Iowa - Round 7, Pick 18 (234)

Ricky White III, WR, UNLV - Round 7, Pick 22 (238)

