Seahawks wrap up NFL draft with 7 picks on final day

The Seattle Seahawks selected seven new players in rounds 5-7 on the final day of the NFL draft. On Saturday, the Hawks picked up the following players:
Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame - Round 5, Pick 30 (166)
Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State - Round 5 Pick 30 (166)
Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama - Round 5, Pick 39 (175)
Bryce Cabeldue, G, Kansas - Round 6, Pick 16 (192)
Damien Martinez, RB, Miami - Round 7, Pick 7 (223)
Mason Richman, OT, Iowa - Round 7, Pick 18 (234)
Ricky White III, WR, UNLV - Round 7, Pick 22 (238)
