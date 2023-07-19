Seahawks unveil 90s throwback uniforms

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their new throwback uniforms for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

The uniforms pay tribute to the team’s iconic 90s look, with the silver helmet and royal blue and apple green uniforms.

The jerseys feature the original retro logo on both sleeves.

“The 90s were a pivotal time for the team, when Paul Allen ‘saved’ the Seahawks from leaving Seattle when he purchased them in 1997,” according to a news release.

There is also a commemorative Kingdome patch embroidered on the inside neck of the jersey. The Kingdome was the team’s home stadium from 1976 to 2000.

You can find out more about the uniforms and where to get throwback gear here: https://throwback.seahawks.com/home

The first time the team will wear the jerseys is on Oct. 29 vs. the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field.

