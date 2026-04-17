Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade generates $16 million for Seattle

SEATTLE — New numbers released this week show that the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade made a ton of money for the city: over $16 million in a single day.

Datafy calculated the numbers and released their findings on Wednesday.

The City of Seattle estimates somewhere between 700,000 and 1 million people attended the parade on February 11.

The celebration began with a trophy presentation at Lumen Field before the parade moved through the city streets. Fans lined the parade route to see players and coaches take a victory lap in a procession that included 40 vehicles.

The event followed a season that players and staff described as a year-long effort to bring the championship trophy back to Seattle.

The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots this year at Super Bowl LX, 29-13. It was the team’s fourth appearance in the championship game and their second win.

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