Seattle Seahawks release Tyler Lockett

By KIRO 7 News Staff
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) (LINDSEY WASSON/Getty Images)
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they have parted ways with veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons.

The Seahawks wrote on their website that Lockett knew this could be a possibility, and that the decision was made in a salary-cap related move.

Lockett was a third round pick for Seattle in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In a press conference before the announcement, Lockett looked back at his career, saying:

“Ten years with the same team, I think the only people that’s done it since I’ve been able to play on this team were K.J. (Wright), Bobby (Wagner), and Russ (Wilson)…,” Lockett said after the final game of the season. “It’s very difficult to do just being able to play in NFL, and so for me, I don’t take it lightly. I think I’ve had so many great relationships with not just the players, but everybody that’s been inside of the building from people on the second floor to people on the third floor, to our nutritionist, to the strength and conditioning coaches—they need to get a raise too, by the way, both of them—but yeah, I just think overall, man, that’s what makes coming into the building fun. When you have relationships with people outside of football, it makes you excited to get up to be able to go and try to achieve this journey that we’re all on to try to get to the playoffs, to win the Super Bowl or just create a team that wants to be able to play for their coaches, that wants to be able to play for the community and the city. And so I appreciate the city too, man. I think the city is amazing. I’ll always view Seattle as a college town, and maybe this isn’t the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.”

In a post on X after the announcement was made, he wrote:

Former teammate Russell Wilson also weighed in on Lockett’s departure.

Lockett had four straight seasons 1,000 or more receiving yards from 2019-22, a feat only accomplished in franchise history by him and Hall of Famer Steve Largent,. He leaves Seattle ranked second to Largent in the team record books in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

