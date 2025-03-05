Seattle Seahawks release Tyler Lockett

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they have parted ways with veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons.

The Seahawks wrote on their website that Lockett knew this could be a possibility, and that the decision was made in a salary-cap related move.

Lockett was a third round pick for Seattle in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In a press conference before the announcement, Lockett looked back at his career, saying:

“Ten years with the same team, I think the only people that’s done it since I’ve been able to play on this team were K.J. (Wright), Bobby (Wagner), and Russ (Wilson)…,” Lockett said after the final game of the season. “It’s very difficult to do just being able to play in NFL, and so for me, I don’t take it lightly. I think I’ve had so many great relationships with not just the players, but everybody that’s been inside of the building from people on the second floor to people on the third floor, to our nutritionist, to the strength and conditioning coaches—they need to get a raise too, by the way, both of them—but yeah, I just think overall, man, that’s what makes coming into the building fun. When you have relationships with people outside of football, it makes you excited to get up to be able to go and try to achieve this journey that we’re all on to try to get to the playoffs, to win the Super Bowl or just create a team that wants to be able to play for their coaches, that wants to be able to play for the community and the city. And so I appreciate the city too, man. I think the city is amazing. I’ll always view Seattle as a college town, and maybe this isn’t the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.”

I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!! pic.twitter.com/cywZBDhOVR — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 5, 2025

In a post on X after the announcement was made, he wrote:

Former teammate Russell Wilson also weighed in on Lockett’s departure.

Lockett had four straight seasons 1,000 or more receiving yards from 2019-22, a feat only accomplished in franchise history by him and Hall of Famer Steve Largent,. He leaves Seattle ranked second to Largent in the team record books in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

0 of 59 Browns Seahawks Football FILE - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett looks on after an NFL pre-season football game against the Cleveland Browns, Aug. 24, 2024 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File) (Ben VanHouten/AP) New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New York Jets at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) (LINDSEY WASSON/Getty Images) Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 26: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown catch with Tyler Lockett #16 and Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) (abbie parr/Getty Images) New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after dropping a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) (abbie parr/Getty Images) Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks is unable to complete a catch over Cre'von LeBlanc #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) (Steven Ryan/Getty Images) San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks lays on the ground after being injured against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) (Abbie Parr/Getty Images) San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown by teammate wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 against cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) (Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) smiles in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his 1 yard touchdown with Doug Baldwin #89 in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 03: Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks scores a two-yard touchdown against Jamel Dean of the Buccaneers in the third quarter during their game at CenturyLink Field on November 03, 2019. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett runs past Denver Broncos strong safety David Bruton (30) as he makes a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, right, stands with wide receiver Tyler Lockett, left, during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) carries the ball over Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) and middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (15) celebrates next to teammate Jermaine Kearse (15) after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (16) is congratulated by Justin Britt after Lockett's touchdown reception against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after catching a 43-yard touchdown with wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb (21) nearby, during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at TCFBank Stadium on January 10, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) prepares to make a touchdown catch against Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 17: Head coach Pete Carroll congratulates Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd quarter during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 17, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett rolls backwards after catching a punt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) New York Giants' Ross Cockrell (37) tackles Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) after Baldwin caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin, bottom, celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Lockett during the second half of an NFL football game against New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett kneels after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, greets kick returner Tyler Lockett, center, as offensive coordinator Darryl Bevell, right, looks on, after Lockett scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks his touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 02: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a second quarter touchdown with fans in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Tyler Lockett #16 is helped up by Shaquem Griffin #49 of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game against the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Tyler Lockett releases book of poetry GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 29: Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett catches a pass behind a leaping Budda Baker of the Cardinals during the first half of the game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Ralph Freso /Getty Images) Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a second quarter touchdown with teammates in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks kneels in the end zone before the game against the Dallas Cowboys during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Tyler Lockett #16 and DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with teammate running back Kenneth Walker III (9) after catching 6-yard touchdown pass during overtime in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. The Seahawks won 37-31. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP) New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, chats with rookie wide receiver Tyler Lockett at the end of an organized team activity Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 20: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats dives for the pylon while a flag is being thrown for a offensive pass interference penalty during the game against Ishmael Banks #34 of the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Kansas State Wildcats defeated WVU 26-20. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Minnesota Vikings' Zach Line (48) pulls the helmet as he tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (16) runs the ball after avoiding tackles from Indianapolis Colts' Henry Anderson (96) and Malik Hooker, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

©2025 Cox Media Group