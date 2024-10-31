Seahawks players surprise Seattle Children’s patients with Halloween treats

SEATTLE, Wash. — Patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital got a Halloween treat this week from the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and Blitz the Seahawk stopped by for some holiday festivities.

One dressed as a dinosaur and the other as a witch. The players took pictures with families and passed out signed Seahawks merchandise.

“They are all going through rough times and all going through different things,” Nwosu said in a news release. “To be here and give the kids something to have fun about and throw a couple of footballs with them was the best thing.”

“Just to see the kids come out, have a smile and be able to enjoy a few moments with us was amazing,” Brown added. “It puts a smile on my face and kind of just brings everything back down to what really matters.”

©2024 Cox Media Group