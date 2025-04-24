Seahawks fans eagerly awaiting first round of NFL Draft

SEATTLE — It’ll be interesting to see what the Seattle Seahawks do in the 1st Round of Thursday’s NFL Draft. Including whether or not they even select a player at all.

There’s a lot to replace, especially on offense. That includes Quarterback Geno Smith (traded to Las Vegas) and Wide Receivers DK Metcalf (traded to Pittsburgh) and Tyler Lockett (released, signed in Tennessee).

But, there’s also plenty to evaluate after a 10-7 season. Head Coach Mike MacDonald’s first season at the helm saw Seattle miss the playoffs by just one spot.

With a little more solidarity and understanding on the coaching staff, General Manager John Schneider is excited about everyone being in sync moving forward.

“I think everybody just has a better feel for each other naturally,” notes the GM. “Mike and I are constantly evaluating evaluators. So, that’s coaches, it’s scouts, doctors, trainers, it’s everybody. And, it’s just a much stronger comfort level.”

MacDonald agrees, saying he has a better grasp going into his second draft. “You have a really strong feel for the cadence. What happens and when. What those conversations are like,” says the Seahawks’ Head Coach. “But, it’s Year 2. Understanding our process and how we do it, it really helps.”

They just have to make sure they get their guys. The board is constantly changing. Who the Seahawks draft, or which team they trade their 1st Round selection to, might depend entirely on who gets picked ahead of the ‘Hawks.

As of now, they could go a few different ways depending on need and availability.

Grey Zabel is an offensive lineman out of North Dakota State and one of the big names on the Seahawks’ list. He’s got two national championships and plenty of top-tier experience to his name. Plus, he’s versatile and more of a utility lineman than position-specific, which could pay dividends (especially in the event of injury).

But if Mike MacDonald is looking for a boost on defense, Nick Emmanwori could be the guy. The speedy Safety out of South Carolina draws comparisons to Baltimore Ravens’ Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton and could fall into Seattle’s lap.

If not, keep an eye on Colston Loveland. The tight end won a national championship with Michigan and could be drafted as the security blanket for newcomer Sam Darnold. At 6-foot-6, and with the departures on offense, he’s considered one of the replacements who boasts size and strength.

However, keep in mind. There’s also a universe where the ‘Hawks don’t draft at all on Thursday. Teams like the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants could provide enough of an incentive for the front office to leverage the present for the future.

“We’ll get to a spot where Mike and I can walk through every scenario so we’re not in a position to overthink things,” John Schneider affirms. “Especially once we get to the weekend, we want to be able to have it look like how we want it to look. Our kind of guys.”

And, the head coach is following suit, anticipating new faces in the locker room.

“Normally, you’re about a week or two into the process as Draft Week comes up,” says MacDonald.

“So, I’m excited to start our process as a team to kind of see how everything’s going kind of come into focus over the next 8-10 weeks and into camp.”

