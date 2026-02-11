Seahawks clean out lockers from Championship season

RENTON, Wash. — Less than two days after winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks packed up their lockers—jerseys, helmets and memories included.

“The memories we created with this crew will last forever,” receiver Jake Bobo said.

Bobo, Leonard Williams, and several other players were packing up the jerseys of players from other teams they’ve faced throughout the season.

“It was an interesting year for me individually, but to be able to reach the top with this team, these teammates, and the memories we created on and off the field, that’s probably what I’ll think about when seeing those jerseys up on the wall.”

Williams is still reflecting on the game that he worked 12 years to get to.

“I think we were a little upset that [The Patriots] scored it all in the Super Bowl to be honest, we were trying to make history and have the first goose egg in the Super Bowl,” Williams said.

Williams admitted there were times during his career when he didn’t think he’d ever host a Lombardi Trophy. Injuries before being traded to the Seahawks made him question retirement. Then, the Seahawks made the move to bring him in.

“Getting traded here revitalized me and made football exciting and fun again for me. I never lost that goal, I never lost that mission, and I just kept fighting for it.”

Williams was on a defense that applied constant pressure to Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye. One of which, Devon Witherspoon came on a blitz, hitting Maye right as he threw the ball. After hanging in the air, Uchenna Nwosu nabbed it, running it half of the field for a defensive touchdown. He’s barely put the ball down since.

“Being able to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, I never would have thought that would ever happen. I was taking the moment in as much as possible,” Nwosu said.

The linebacker, who was a key part of the team’s pass rush, says it proves one thing about his skill.

“We have a little competition in the D-line room, who has the best hands, and officially, it’s me.”

The competition in position groups, the selfishness of the team, and the buy-in to second-year NFL coach Mike McDonald players credit with getting them the franchise’s second world championship.

“The connectivity of the team, the brotherhood, how close everybody is together. It’s like a family,” Nwosu said.

A couple of players, Ernest Jones IV included, have been in this situation before—cleaning out the locker room after a championship run, not knowing which guys will be back.

The 2022 draft class that had key players on this team will all be due to hit free agency if GM John Schnieder doesn’t sign them first. Jones, though sees the identity of the team overpowering any Super Bowl hangover.

“Everybody’s going to want your head now, everybody’s going to want that spot, what you just felt,” Jones said. “We’ve got the right group of guys to do what we need to do, get our minds ready to reload and do it again.”

Williams says, whatever comes next, the win will cement the team together forever.

“I love that I have a reason to come back and have a reunion together because I really have a true bond and connection to all these people, the coaches, the staff, the players. We really deserve something like this to come back and celebrate together. I’m looking forward to knowing these guys the rest of my life.”

