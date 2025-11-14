SEA unveils redesigned Checkpoint 6 with faster, more spacious layout

SEATAC, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Starting Monday, a newly redesigned security Checkpoint 6 opens at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

It is the next major milestone in SEA’s Gateway Project and replaces the old Checkpoint 6, known for its cramped space and a second security line that wrapped around a wall tucked into the north end of the airport.

Newly unveiled security Checkpoint 6 at SEA

The new area has been transformed with a more efficient layout, modern furniture, and infrastructure upgrades designed to move travelers through security faster and more comfortably.

Additionally, an expanded recompose area for travelers who have made it through security and need to put their belts and jewelry back on and push their laptops back in their luggage.

“The way it’s laid out, you’re going to be able to get through quicker. You’re not going to be snaking your way around like you did in the old layout,” explained SEA Project Manager Allen Olson. “We’ve really upped the ante here and made a much-improved checkpoint, and this is going to take a lot of pressure off of the other checkpoints at the airport.”

SEA’s Gateway Project will ultimately add 24,500 square feet of new office and ticket counter space with a brighter, more modern design. Future work will extend south, relocating Checkpoint 1, upgrading the central ticketing area, and adding key safety and infrastructure improvements.

The new Checkpoint 6 reflects the broader Gateway Project vision for SEA’s north end — featuring open, light-filled spaces, high ceilings, and design elements inspired by the warmth and natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Travelers will also find enlarged restrooms with added family and nursing rooms, new terrazzo flooring, and locally inspired artwork throughout.

In 2024, SEA set a record with more than 52.6 million passengers, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and generating more than $20 billion for the regional economy. Currently, 40 airlines operate at SEA, offering 94 non-stop domestic and 36 international routes, including Canada and Mexico, among other destinations.

