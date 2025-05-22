Sea-Tac unveils free gaming lounge for passengers

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) has opened a free video game lounge filled with classics like “Ms. Pac-Man,” “Donkey Kong,” and “Super Mario Bros.”

According to The Points Guy, Sky Gamerz is blending relaxation with nostalgia. One side features a full-service bar with large TVs showing sports and news.

Visitors trade their ID for a cartridge loaded with vintage games; no purchases or reservations are required.

Vintage games, cocktails at Sea-Tac

The food menu features tasty options like poke nachos, pulled pork sliders, and Nutella-stuffed French toast, as well as a rotating selection of beers and craft cocktails.

Entrepreneurs H. Lamar Willis and Jonathan Ford founded Sky Gamerz with plans to launch their first location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. However, pandemic-related delays led them to debut in Seattle instead. Sky Gamerz expects to open its second location in Atlanta by 2026.

Visitors can enjoy comfortable seating for extended gaming sessions, along with neon lighting and a merchandise wall stocked with gaming gear like headphones, charging cables, and branded apparel. A private VIP room in the back caters to families or those seeking a quieter experience.





