Sea-Tac announces new nonstop flights to Europe

Seattle-area residents will be able to fly nonstop to Zurich, Switzerland, starting in just two weeks.

Edelweiss Air, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, will begin its seasonal nonstop flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Zurich on June 2, according to the Port of Seattle. The routes will fly twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

Beyond Zurich, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport continues to expand national flights.

Starting Wednesday, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will resume direct flights between Seattle and Copenhagen, Denmark. The new service will operate five times weekly during the airline’s summer 2025 schedule.

Sea-Tac adds nonstop flights to Europe, Asia

The new flights will be the first direct connection between Seattle and Copenhagen since 2009, following the airline’s inaugural route between the two cities 57 years ago.

In addition to these expansions, Sea-Tac previously launched its first direct flight to Tokyo with Alaska Airlines. The airport also plans to begin new nonstop routes to South Korea in September.

