SEA rolls out new measures for the holiday travel season

SEA-TAC, Wash. — As the holiday travel rush begins, nearly a million people are expected to pass through Sea-Tac this season.

Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) are experiencing smoother passage this Thanksgiving.

The change is all thanks to the opening of security gate 6, which has reduced wait times to just 10-15 minutes.

Security gate 6 has made the airport experience more efficient during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“I left early because I thought it was going to be. But it ended up being not that bad, which was surprising. It was good,” said Sujay from Redmond, who was traveling for the holidays. Pierre from Puyallup expressed his enthusiasm for the free parking initiative, stating, “We come in and we have family members coming in and out. And so to be able to park in something free like that? That would be great. A fun little addition.”

Sea-Tac advises travelers to arrive early to avoid missing flights, as the airport anticipates a surge in passengers.

Sujay from Redmond mentioned his plans to arrive early again on Sunday to ensure a smooth travel experience.

The airport has implemented other measures to accommodate the influx of passengers.

Sea-Tac has an initiative to offer free parking for up to 90 minutes during peak holiday periods like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and providing greater convenience for travelers picking up.

This offer is available from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for the airport, highlighted the benefits of this initiative.

Cooper noted that it helps reduce congestion on the airport drive, making it easier for travelers to navigate the busy airport environment.

The airport hopes that the changes will help elevate the travel experience for the nearly 1 million passengers expected this holiday season.

