Seaplane crashes into Lake Meridian, pilot pulled from the water

KENT, Wash. — Police, fire, and medic crews responded to a seaplane crash on Lake Meridian in Kent on Saturday morning after multiple 911 callers reportedly said the plane had crashed into the lake and was actively sinking upside down.

The 911 callers reported to Kent police that the plane crashed around 10 a.m., adding that it was about 300 feet from the shoreline and that several boaters were already trying to look for any occupants.

Kent PD patrol officers, Puget Sound Fire firefighters, and medics responded to the scene.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews arrived and found a small plane upside down in the water. Firefighters, a Kent PD officer, and a resident reportedly entered the water to rescue the pilot.

Kent PD reports that the pilot was determined to be the only occupant, and was found and pulled from the plane. Officers say he was unconscious and CPR was immediately initiated.

At approximately 11 a.m., medics were reported to be on the scene and the pilot’s medical status was unknown.

