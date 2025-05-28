SEA Airport sees record-setting Memorial Day for travel

SEATTLE — According to the Port of Seattle, the airport saw 3% more travelers compared to 2024 – that’s about 970,000 passengers arriving, departing, and connecting through SEA.

AAA projected that 3.61 million people would fly over the holiday weekend. That’s a nearly 2% increase over last year.

SEA is now gearing up for more summer travelers next month as school lets out.

If you’ve got summer travel plans, here’s what SEA recommends:

Arrive early

Get to the terminal at least two hours before your boarding time for a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Factor in the time you need to travel from off-site parking or drop-offs to the terminal.

Utilize SEA Spot Saver

Secure a spot in line to make the security checkpoint process easier.

Checkpoint wait times are currently not available online, on the flySEA App, or in the terminal, but staff in green can guide you to the quickest security line.

Avoid traffic

Bypass the congested Arrival and Departure drives by using Link Light Rail, public transit, airport parking, taxi, app-based rideshare, scheduled airporter, door-to-door van service, or shuttle services.

Picking someone up? Briefly park in the SEA Airport parking garage to meet arriving travelers in the terminal, and then exit together through the garage without ever going through Departures or Arrivals.

Think opposite. Use the lower Arrivals drive instead of the upper Departures drive during peak morning hours, and vice versa if you’re picking someone up in the evening.

Check in for your flight ahead of time and download or print your boarding pass. Review your airline’s baggage policies, and if you don’t need to check a bag, head straight to the security checkpoints.

