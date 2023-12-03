SDOT hosts planter adoption event after making ‘Healthy Street’ locations permanent

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation is hosting a planter adoption event after making ‘Healthy Street’ locations permanent.

With the adoption event neighbors can choose to replace the standard concrete sign base with a planter that will be communally managed.

“‘Healthy Streets’ provide a unique community feature to improve health and provide greater spaces for people walking, rolling, and biking,” said a spokesperson.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it has been working with neighbors to best decide where Healthy Streets can be made permanent.

More information is available on the WSDOT website.

Planter adoption is now open for the following permanent Healthy Street locations. Sign up by January 18.



High Point

Lake City Cedar Park

Lake City Olympic Hills

Othello and Rainier Beach



