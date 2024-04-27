Scuba diver in critical condition following accident

LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. — A 43-year-old male diver is fighting for their life after an accident in Lake Washington on Friday afternoon.

Seattle Fire officials say two divers came to the lake to practice their scuba diving skills. The divers went under the water for training exercises, but only one returned to the surface. It prompted a 9-1-1 call and a rapid response from local rescue teams.

Crews searched unsuccessfully for several minutes. A nearby boater, not affiliated with the rescue team, spotted the missing diver floating near the surface. That person jumped into action, pulling the diver onto the boat, and then performing CPR until they reached the shore.

That diver was taken to Virginia Mason Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The other diver was uninjured.

