Drunk driver crashes into active work zone near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared a series of photos from last week of the scene of a drunk driving crash in an active work zone.

According to WSDOT, the driver crashed their car into an attenuator truck in a work zone near Vancouver, WA.

The driver was later cited by State Patrol for DUI. Luckily, no injuries were reported to working crew members or to the driver.

WSDOT made it a point to remind people that the story easily could have had a different ending, and not to drive under the influence.

