School breakfast burritos recalled for possible Listeria contamination

NATIONAL — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a recall for 91,585 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast burrito and wrap products, as they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Many of the frozen burritos and wraps were distributed to schools through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs.

According to the USDA, the manufacturer, M.C.I. Foods Inc., discovered the contamination after routine testing revealed that the egg components used in the products were affected.

The items affected were packaged between Sept. 17 and Oct. 14.

These products should also have the number EST. 1162A or P-5890A on the packaging.

Listeria monocytogenes, which causes listeriosis, can lead to symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, along with diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

The illness primarily affects older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and newborns.

No illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported.

Anyone in possession of these items is advised to throw them away immediately.

For more information, contact M.C.I. Foods Inc. at 888-345-5364, or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

