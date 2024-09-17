Scandinavian Airlines to offer direct flights from Seattle to Copenhagen next summer

SEATTLE — After 57 years, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will have direct flights to Seattle again starting next summer.

On Tuesday, Scandinavian Airlines announced five weekly direct flights from Copenhagen to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport starting in the summer of 2025.

Seattle becomes only the 11th North American city in the airline’s network connecting it to Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

“We are excited to expand our North American network with Seattle. The route from Copenhagen will provide more travel options for our customers and strengthen the connection between Scandinavia and the Pacific Northwest, a region of growing economic importance with deep Scandinavian roots”, said Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

In a press release, SAS points to the deep-rooted connections to Seattle through the culture, skills, and entrepreneurial spirit of Nordic immigrants going back to the early 1900s.

“This new addition to our network further expands our global reach and underscores our commitment to providing travelers with more direct route options. Seattle has been a highly requested destination by our customers, and we are excited to respond to their needs by launching this route. Additionally, Seattle’s growing cargo operations make this expansion even more strategically valuable”, van der Werff continues.

Operations begin May 21, giving those traveling from Seattle access to the 39 European cities part of the SAS network, including cities such as Berlin, Milan, Zurich and Helsinki.

