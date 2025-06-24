Scammers targeting Washington residents with elaborate scheme, officials say

Law enforcement officials are warning the public about an elaborate scam that has already defrauded dozens of people across Washington, with the most severe losses reported in Western Washington, particularly in King County.

According to investigators, there have been at least 47 confirmed victims statewide. Of those, 21 cases were reported in King County, where the highest single reported loss was approximately $315,000. In the worst case overall, scammers stole roughly $870,000 from one individual.

