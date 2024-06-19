Scammers targeting Good To Go customers by text message

SEATTLE — WSDOT is again warning Good To Go drivers around the Puget Sound about a scam.

WSDOT toll spokesperson Chris Foster says they’ve received around 400 calls over the past month from drivers over text messages from scammers.

“The fact that the image is so recognizable… that catches your eye. It was somewhat enticing to click on until I was awake enough to recognize what I was looking at,” said Dennis Marsh, a pass holder who got one of the text messages.

The text messages include fake toll-bill notices with the WSDOT logo, urging people to click on a link to pay up.

The messages tell drivers they owe a certain amount from a recent trip in the toll lanes and the link takes customers to a phony Good To Go website.

“We would never send a text message asking for someone to submit a payment through a link in the text message -- so that’s a pretty big red flag right there,” said Foster.

Foster says it’s difficult to tell how many of the 1.3 million Good To Go drivers have received the fake messages.

“We will never ask for payment anywhere other than mygoodtogo.com. So the first thing that people can do is check that URL -- don’t click on it if it looks suspicious,” said Foster.





