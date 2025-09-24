Scammers go over Kitsap County Jail rosters to target inmates’ families

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is warning the public about scams targeting the family members of inmates in the Kitsap County Jail.

Scammers find the victims’ information through the county jail roster, according to the sheriff’s office.

They will call individuals claiming their family member in the county jail could be eligible for Electronic Home Monitoring.

Victims have had their personal or financial information stolen during these calls.

KCSO advises that if you have received any of these calls, hang up and report the call on their website here.

