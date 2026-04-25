Scammers are sending fake invoices out Whatcom County logos

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County government says to be on the lookout.

Scammers are sending fake invoices with Whatcom County logos on them to some people in the community.

“Some of these scams are very sophisticated, using AI to pull permit data and impersonate county staff,” they warned. “We are taking cybersecurity steps on our end to try and foil these criminals.”

In the meantime, be cautious with email communications and do not follow hyperlinks in any suspicious emails.

Instead, log in to your Customer Service Portal to check the status of your permits and pay your fees.

Emails from Planning & Development Services staff will come from staffname@co.whatcom.wa.us, and communications from their permitting system will come from noreply@eplmail.tylerapp.com.

Whatcom County PDS will never request payment of permit fees via a wire transfer.

©2026 Cox Media Group