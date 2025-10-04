Scammer poses as Cowlitz Sheriff deputy demands gift cards to settle warrant

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Cowlitz County residents are being targeted by a scammer pretending to be a deputy, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller is reportedly very pushy and demands payment in the form of gift cards to settle a federal warrant.

The sheriff’s office says they would never ask for payment over the phone — especially not with gift cards.

Residents are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency directly if they receive such a call.

If you get a suspicious call like this, please call your local law enforcement agency.

They can confirm whether the call is legitimate by checking employee names, case numbers, or other details.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay alert and double-check any unusual or threatening phone calls.

