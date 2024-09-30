Scam alert: That’s not your boss texting you

You may be used to getting text messages and emails from your boss, but make sure you have their contact information saved.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a warning about a scam involving your employer.





How the scam works

1. The scammer finds out where you work

2. You receive a text you don’t recognize, from someone claiming to be your boss

3. If you reply, you’ll be asked to purchase a gift card for a client or to wire funds to another business.

The BBB says oftentimes the scammer will know your name, where you work, and your boss’s name—making the message seem real.

“No matter how believable the reason sounds, always double-check before taking any action. Once you send the money, gift cards, or information, it will be in the hands of a con artist,” the BBB says.





Protecting yourself

Don’t trust unsolicited messages from unfamiliar numbers. If your boss regularly communicates with you via text message, save their number in your contact list. Don’t respond to potential impersonators reaching out from a different number.

Be wary of unusual requests. If your boss has never asked you to buy gift cards, even if the request comes from a number you've saved, think twice. Scammers can potentially clone phone numbers and might have hijacked your boss' number to target employees.

Double-check with your boss personally. If a request comes from a strange number or just doesn't sound right, call or email your boss first, using their real contact information, rather than replying to the message. It's better to double-check than to rush into a scam. Plus, your boss will want to know if they are being impersonated, so they can warn their other employees.

If you suspect a scam, don't reply. If you're fairly certain you've been contacted by a scammer, don't reply to the text message. Replying lets scammers know they have an active phone number and could leave you vulnerable to future attacks. Instead, block the number and delete the message.

