SB SR 529 reopened at the Snohomish River Bridge after malfunction

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Southbound SR 529 at the Snohomish River Bridge, between Everett and Marysville, has reopened to traffic after a bridge malfunction shut down lanes earlier Friday morning.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), one of the gates on the bridge was not operating. Just before 8:30 a.m., the bridge was reopened.

“All lanes of southbound SR 529 at the Snohomish River Bridge are now open from an earlier malfunctioning gate,” WSDOT reported on social media.

