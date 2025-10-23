Sammamish house fire extinguished after quick response from fire crews

Eastside Fire & Rescue (EF&R) crews responded to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Sammamish.

The fire happend on the NE 8th Street near 216 Avenue in Sammamish, around 7 p.m.

Those callers who saw smoke and flames coming from the second story of the residence

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival.

All people in the home were able to evacuate safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and EF&R didn’t give any details on the extent of the damage.

