Salt & Straw opens new shop in this Seattle neighborhood

SEATTLE — Salt & Straw is opening a new store Friday in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

The shop will open at 11 a.m.

“This shop has been a long time coming & we can’t wait to start scooping,” the ice cream company shared on Instagram.

The first 50 customers will get a special gift, and there will be live music from a local musician from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Queen Anne has this incredible mix of history and energy—you can feel it the moment you step into the neighborhood,” says Kim Malek, co-founder and CEO of Salt & Straw. “There’s such a strong sense of community here, with neighbors who truly care about preserving the character of the area while continuing to shape its future. We’re thrilled to be opening our doors in Queen Anne and hope our scoop shop becomes a joyful gathering place for locals and visitors alike.”

This marks the second of four new openings in the Seattle area. Redmond opened in July, and Bellevue and Pike Place locations are coming later this year.

