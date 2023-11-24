Salmonella sicknesses linked to cantaloupes, pre-cut fruit double nationwide, 2 dead

A salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products has doubled nationwide, said the CDC in a news release on Friday.

On November 17, the CDC reported that 43 people were sick in 15 states. Now, 99 people are sick in 32 states. Two people have died.

One person has been reported sick in Washington State.

However, the CDC said these numbers are much lower than the real amount because many people don’t go to the doctor and aren’t tested for salmonella.

The recalled products are:

Whole cantaloupes - could have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy” with the number 4050 and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.” For more details go to the Trufresh recall and Crown Jewels recall.

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes - must have a yellow label with “Vinyard,” and some have a red label with “Fresh.” For pictures, go here.

ADLI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products - best by dates between October 27 to 31, 2023. Not sold in Washington.

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac pre-cut cantaloupes - best by dates between November 7 to November 12. Not sold in Washington.

The symptoms of salmonella are:

Diarrhea.

Fever.

Stomach cramps.

Symptoms start six hours to six days after something is contaminated.

The CDC says if you have any of these severe symptoms, call your healthcare provider:

Diarrhea for more than three days that’s not improving.

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bloody diarrhea.

Vomiting so much you can’t keep anything down.

Signs of dehydration.

