Sail away! Seattle’s cruise season begins

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s cruise season is officially setting sail.

On Apr. 12, the Norwegian Bliss will arrive at Pier 55—the first one of the year.

The Port of Seattle is expecting to have 299 ship calls and estimates generating $1.9 million from tourism during the 2025 season.

This year, all three cruise berths will offer ships access to shore power.

It will connect them to the Seattle Light grid—allowing them to turn off their engines while they’re docked.

This will, in turn, reduce fuel usage and lower air emissions.

According to the Port of Seattle, the city has become one of the only ports that offers shore power that can support multiple ships at its berths.

The Port of Seattle stated that electrification enables each ship to reduce diesel emissions by 80% and CO2 emissions by 66%.

The cruise season runs from April to October.

The Port Of Seattle says it predicts it will serve nearly 2 million passengers.

There are 5,500 jobs supported here by the cruise industry.

Three new lines will call Seattle home for the next two seasons.

This June, Cunard Line’s Queen Elizabeth will spend its first home port season in Seattle. The vessel will offer eleven sailings this season, with 7- to 11-day itineraries from June to September.

In 2026, Seattle will also welcome Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises for their first home port Alaska seasons.

